Montclare residents have been thrown into mourning after a firefighter lost his entire family in a fire accident

Stewart was on duty at the firehouse on the fateful day when he heard his home address on the fire radio; he rushed to the scene and found a raging fire in his house

Stewart's wife, Summer and a son died first, then Autumn Day-Stewart, 9, died on March 10 while Emory Day-Stewart, 2, died on Saturday, March 11

Firefighter Walter Stewart from Chicago is a man in pain after losing his entire family in a fire accident in their home.

Stewart was on duty

Stewart was on duty at the firehouse when he heard his home address on the fire radio, a glaring indication that there was a raging fire in his house.

When he rushed to the scene, he found his house up in flames and his wife, as well as three kids, were in serious condition.

According to fire officials, the blaze began in the kitchen of the home.

According to WSB-TV, Stewart's wife, Summer and a son died first, then Autumn Day-Stewart, 9, died on March 10. Emory Day-Stewart, 2, died on Saturday, March 11.

Stewarts were Montclare residents

“It’s very sad. We’ve never had something like this happen before and it just caught us off guard. It’s really sad," said Perla Martinez, a Montclare resident.

Summer's memory will live on through organ donation.

“I hope they are okay in this time of their loss, And we’re always here for support," he added.

According to family members, Emory was a happy little boy who liked to play with toy cars, while Autumn was very creative and loved to sing, interact with people and was very outgoing.

A fund has been set up to help Steward and his family with the funeral arrangements.

"Tragically, Walter lost his Wife and three children. Please keep the Stewart Family in your thoughts and prayers. 100% of the donations collected go directly to the Stewart Family. This campaign is being administered by Ignite the Spirit Chicago," read a part of the fund set on The Ignite Spirit Chicago.

