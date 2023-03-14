A cat started dancing and moving its waist when it heard the sound of good music playing

The cat was on top of a bed in a room, and when the music came on, it did some shaking and moving of the waist

The video, which was posted on TikTok, has gone viral as it has received more than 1.6 million likes

A talented and funny cat has gone viral on TikTok after it was seen dancing and shaking its behind like a human being.

In the video posted by @supermemehub, the cat sat on a bed but suddenly stood up when it heard the sound of good music.

The cat used its waist to dance like a human. Photo credit: TikTok/@supermemehub.

Beautiful white cat dances with its waist

The way it swung its waist from side to side, it was like the cat had practised its moves and was just waiting for the music to start.

The cat's dance session only lasted a few seconds, but it was enough to thrill people who saw the video on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@kellyharrold425 said:

"Apple bottom jeans...boots with the furrrr."

@Selflove_Selfrespect reacted:

"Her facial expression. She felt that in her soul."

@CShells commented:

"Didn't realise cats could twerk."

@Mo-lan said:

"The facial expression."

@Helen Padilla reacted:

"It's the twerking for me."

@Pisces Demon said:

"She got shy when she noticed the camera."

@Missy Jones159 commented:

"She looks so cute doing her dance."

@theycallmebaepsae0613 said:

"The club can't even handle her right now."

@jennessa said:

"It's bad when a cat can twerk better than me."

@safeplacebcurdeppressed reacted:

"The way she even made a face."

@InlikeFlynn said:

"Looks more like the wiggle they do before they jump or attack something."

@Timothy Guiste said:

"She shakes it well."

