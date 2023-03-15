A man has gone on TikTok to show how he and his father have changed in appearance over the period of 30 years

In a video he posted on the platform on Tuesday, March 14, the man shared an old photo and a new one

A lot of comments have trailed the video, with some ladies even asking if the man's father is currently single

A transformation video of a man and his father has gone viral and attracted many comments on TikTok.

In the video posted on Tuesday, March 14, by @kisjeenaspi, the man shared an old photo taken 30 years ago.

The transformation photo of the man and his father has gone viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@kisjeenaspi.

Apart from the 3-decade-old photo, the man posted a current one showing their new looks.

Man and his father go viral because of their transformation video

The transformation of the father and his son caught the attention of many people who saw how they were currently glowing.

In the old photo, the man was far taller than his son, who was still very little. But in the new photo, things have noticeably changed because they both look astonishingly cute.

So cute was the father that some ladies in the comment section asked if he was still single.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Owara’s Dawta said:

"Waw may all our parents live to enjoy the fruit of there labour."

@Abbylove0218 commented:

"How do I say "Do you need a stepmother?" in your language?"

@Mbaliyethemba Precious reacted:

"What a transformation. Is your dad single?"

@Dehyou Poure said:

"I’m in love."

@Smt asked:

"Is your dad single? Someone kiss this comment, please so that I can come back to see the reply."

@Pretty_chi_baby said:

"Wow! I am glad you two lived to witness this."

