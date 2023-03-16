The head of marriages at the Registrar General’s Department says almost 80% of marriages ordained in Ghana's Islamic religion are not valid

Head of Marriages at the Registrar General’s Department Oladele Kwaku Aribike has revealed that about 80% of marriages ordained in Ghana's Islamic religion are invalid.

He explained that the failure of couples to register their union within the allotted one-week period as required by the nation's laws was the reason for the illegality of these weddings.

Oladele Kwaku Aribike cites the law

Aribike made this disclosure at a round table discussion on "Working Together for a Better Society" hosted by the Telling Ghana civic society organisation.

Registrar General's Department Reveals Almost 80% of Islamic Marriages In Ghana are Not Valid.

Source: Getty Images

“The bridegroom, the bride, two witnesses to the marriage, and the Mohammadan priest licensed under section 31 shall, before the expiration of one week after the marriage celebration, attend at the district assembly office to register the marriage,” he said, according to 3news.

Aribike reveals almost 80 percent of Islamic marriages are not valid

He further stated that the marriage should be registered within one week of the celebration of the wedding.

“If it is not registered within one week, that marriage is null and void. And on this, I will like to say on authority that almost 80 percent of Islamic marriages are invalid.”

One of the core missions of the Registrar General’s Departmentits “is to ensure the efficient and effective administration of entities inter-alia the registration of marriages” regardless of social class or religion, to the citizens of Ghana.

