A video on TikTok shows a woman getting trolled by her domestic worker who put on a hilarious show

The lady was working out without noticing that her helper was behind her mimicking her movements

The video thoroughly amused people and has got over 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments raving about the nanny

Online users were thoroughly amused after watching a woman being made fun of by her domestic helper. People were in stitches as they saw the woman work up a sweat, much to her domestic worker's amusement.

The South African nanny (at the back) mocking her employer during her workout. Image: TikTok/@byayandorikay1

Netizens thought the video of their playful bond was heartwarming and flooded the comments to share their happy memories with their nannies.

SA domestic worker creates comedic gold.

A video posted by @ayandorikay1 shows the lady jumping rope as part of her workout. Throughout the TikTok, the creator's helper pops in and out behind her while copying her moves to make fun of her.

Watch the clip below:

TikTok users in stitches over domestic worker's antics

People like to see good relationships between employers and employees such as that of Malcolm Wentzel and Thembi. Many thought these two women have a heartwarming dynamic.

@nathanmolefe commented:

"The way she just keeps on appearing kills me."

@empress_celyna commented::

"Yooooo I used to have one like that. Mine would even refuse to go home on weekends so she can drink with me. I miss her."

@lebogangmokori commented:

"I just wanna join you and nanny, you're both a vibe. Where do I apply to be your workout partner?"

@lettahlee_ commented:

"There's a bond already between you two."

@mmanare22 commented:

"She just doesn't wanna get fired. I'd do the same."

