A short video of a father and son playing while they were in bed has stirred massive reactions online

The baby playfully kept hitting the man's head while speaking fast in a baby language as if he was scolding his dad

People who learnt the kid was seeing his father after nine months guessed he most probably was telling him not to leave again

A father, @tevintulloch, has shared his little son's reaction after he saw him after several months. The baby slapped his father's head several times while talking in his baby's language.

While the baby was busy talking in a language only he understood, the man laughed on the bed.

The dad shared a video of him and the baby in bed. Photo source: @tevintulloch

Son sees father after 9 months

The intensity of the boy's speech showed he perhaps was trying to say something close to his heart. The father-son bonding amazed people.

Many TikTok users who watched their video said the boy was possibly punishing his father for leaving him for long.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1800 comments and more than 123,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@miniiberry said:

"Sound like him a say 'why you leave me'."

@Siwo 758 said:

"'Where you, where you, where you been? (x2)…. where you beeeeen? Where you'."

@shauna said:

"LOOL sounds like she’s saying 'how yuh fi leave mi?' Next time behave yourself."

@tella_bell_20 said:

"Don't know about y'all... but mi sure mi hear him say 'how you fe leave mi'."

@:cherry_blossom said

"No!!!!!!!!! Did He Just Say How You Fi Leave The Baby Everyday Everyday No Sah!!!"

@Prince Royal said:

"Man a ask where you was."

@NowThatsIL:

"He said: 'Where you been & don't ever stay away from me again!'."

@faithtaby2 Nunu said:

"Never leave again for that long u hear me."

Man shares daughter's reaction after seeing for the first time in 4 months

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a father, @cookingwithsindaco, shared an touching video of how his daughters reacted when they saw him again after four months.

The man said while he was away for work, his kids kept asking him on the phone when he was coming back with many "I miss you" expressions.

On the day the man returned, he went to pick them up at their school without informing them. The video showed the moment they saw their dad and rushed towards him.

