One South African teacher made a dance video that many people loved, showing the bond with one of her students

The fun educator carried out some cool moves with her pupil, a clip with over a million views

Many people commented that they love seeing how many young teachers find ways to connect with their students

A teacher, who is also on TikTok, danced with a student. The two became a viral sensation as they perfectly executed a dance routine.

A Mzansi teacher was dancing with her dad. Many people thought it heart-warming. Image: TikTok/@mowglamz_.

Many people commented with lots of praise for the fun teacher. The video got lots of attention and hundreds of comments from impressed netizens.

Teacher having fun with Students in South Africa is a TikTok hit

A South African educator on TikTok, @mowglamz_, is passionate about the job and makes her students part of her content. The creator's latest videos reached millions of people as she created a dance skit with her student.

South Africans charmed by dance video of teacher and student

Many people commented on the video of the teacher to praise her for having good relations with her students. Mzansi peeps love to see how teachers find unique ways to connect with their students.

@massego7 commented:

"You are literally the best teacher."

@_theboy_0 commented:

"Then you expect 100% pass."

@engel19882 commented:

"When our kids are free around their teachers, everything is simple around them. Love you, Mam."

@kenzospear0 commented:

"I was gonna repeat your class every year."

@lonwabo.viwe.cengimbo commented:

"I am going back to school. I want a meeting with my former teachers, angek."

@thandoeh36 commented:

"Challenge closed."

@maxhoba19 commented:

"It's our time now. We teach and we play."

@kaylapaulsen9 commented:

"Thanks ma'am for making it pleasant for kids to go to school"

@khoronii commented:

"Is it late to get back to school?"

@mongz981 commented:

"It can only be young generation of teachers, argh marn."

