A pastor's wife was not ashamed to go down on her knees as she delivered an awe-inspiring thanksgiving message to her husband

Nicolette Lubega appreciated her lover and man of God, Apostle Grace Lubega, for his labour of love and faithfulness in the ministry

Her excellent speech of gratitude was welcomed with victorious shouts and applause from the congregation

A heartwarming video of a beautiful woman kneeling before the love of her life is doing rounds on social media.

Pastor's wife Nicolette Lubega (in green dress) kneels before her husband, Apostle Grace Lubega, during service. Photo: Elijah Bugere.

Source: UGC

Woma shows humility to husband

The woman went down on both knees as she expressed her appreciation to the handsome man.

During a church service, Nicolette Lubega showed the utmost humility to her pastor and hubby, Apostle Grace Lubega.

The humble and attractive woman of God was grateful to her husband for his labour in the church.

"To find your fortune, be as tough as a hungry lion yet live as humble as a wife to her husband," read the caption on the video.

Wife delivers thanksgiving speech kneeling

Nicolette wore a green dress as she stood meekly before her hubby at the podium during a service.

She held the microphone with a smile before kneeling on her knees, ready to give a thanksgiving speech to her stunned lover.

"Man of God, our father, on behalf of the ministry, on behalf of the children in the ministry, on behalf of everyone connected in the ministry, we want to thank you for the great work you have done.

Thank you for preserving this nation through this tough period. There was no day or any point in time when we went without a service or devotional. So we are very grateful," she said.

Congregation celebrates husband's wife

She appreciated him for "the voice and mantle you are in this generation" before she stretched her hand to her delighted hubby to help her rise.

Her uplifting speech was warmly welcomed by the congregation, who were on their feet as they put their hand together.

They confirmed Nicolette's true words and celebrated her for the courage she showed, opening her heart before the multitude of the saints.

Social media reacts

Netizens could not wait to troop to the comments section to share their views and opinions.

Elijah Bogere

"Humility isn’t just about kneeling. She exudes humility with all her body, tone of voice and expression. She exemplifies a church/Christ or wife/husband relationship."

Victoria Super:

"It's the 'our father' for me."

Eve Brenda Lyn:

"Hmm, the last statement."

Source: TUKO.co.ke