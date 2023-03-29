A Nigerian lady was making a TikTok video in her room when her mother suddenly came in without knocking

The lady had to quickly discontinue what she was doing and adjust her cloth to avoid a scolding situation

Many people who are still living under their parents' roofs said that they always experience such an intrusion too

A beautiful lady, @fran.iee, has made her video to show the things that could happen in a typical African home.

Citing power failure as the first reason, she gave parents' intrusiveness as another one. Her mother came in just as she was dancing in front of a camera.

Immediately her mother opened her room door in the funny video, she stopped dancing and adjusted her top.

The woman walked into the room to observe what she was doing. Many people in her comment section said that they could relate.

The video has gathered over 600 comments and more than 35,000 likes.

@Ahmstrong asked:

"Why you come adjust?"

She replied:

"Abeg ooo make dem no slap me."

@JPaulOke said:

"You felt her presence before she enter."

@Sakeenah Mansuur said:

"The way you pulled down the crop top."

@T- Babe said:

"Happened to me few mins ago, my mum came in asking questions like 'y am I sitting down?' abi make I dey fly for sky ni."

@Big Paid:fallen_lea said:

"Mama wants to be sure you haven’t gone astray."

@Weirdo asked:

"Why you carry the singlet down??"

@brain buster said:

"My own go enter dey scatter everywhere."

@Bayoimage said:

"I swear they no Dey sleep sometimes."

@Xaxi2419 said:

"Y be her tenant na. She was hearing sound so she came to check if it is her ears."

@Priscilla Nkoane said:

"Lmao I thought I was the only one that experiences this."

Kid interrupts sister's dance perfromance

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng earlier reported that a curvy young lady (@chancelvie_4luv) was about to dance and roll her waist when her kid sister suddenly appeared on camera.

She blocked off her big sister and placed her whole face in front of the camera. The way she used her finger to open her eye suggested a kind of spite.

After some seconds, she moved away from the camera and gestured towards it for people to only focus on her.

