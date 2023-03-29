One woman showed the reality of going through a relationship breakup where she got used to being driven around

The funny TikTok video of how the lady is now forced to get from point A to B using public transportation was a hit

Online users were in stitches as they could see how different the lady looked while using the bus

A creator on TikTok showed people that life is not easy after getting used to the soft life. The woman posted a video of her life before she went through a breakup.

A Durban woman showed people how much her life changed after she broke up with a man who spoiled her and drove around. Image: TikTok/@pinkie_chocolate

Source: UGC

People were in stitches as they saw a drastic difference in how she lives now. People commented on the video and cracked jokes at the girl's expense.

SA TikTokker shows life change after breakup

A woman on TikTok, @pinkie_chocolate, showed people the princess treatment she used to get. The lady showed pictures of how she used to sit in the passenger seat of her man's car and was showered with gifts.

The creator cut off the picture montage to show how she has to ride a public bus now.

Watch the video below:

Netizens in stitches over woman complaining about bus

The creator's video had many people in stitches as peeps love to know about others' love lives. Many women were in comments saying that they could feel her pain.

@bigmansims commented:

"Now you wear glasses to see life properly."

@jazzmaniacselibi commented:

"Kancane kancane we move up."

@siwe_tsewu commented:

"I'm sorry for laughing, thought you were gonna be a driver."

@im_mide8 commented:

"This is me, someone else is sitting in my seat now."

@__adoe commented:

"Did he also take the wig?"

@makrinaparseen commented:

"It's sad and funny at the same time."

@thulisilenoks commented:

"Eyy abafana."

@keamogetswe786 commented:

"Here it's not nice baba."

Man jilts lady for best friend

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has said she will not accept her boyfriend having a lady as his best friend.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the pretty lady said her decision is premised on a previous experience she had with her ex who broke up with her because she complained about his female best friend.

Source: Briefly.co.za