A Nigerian man has advised men against setting up businesses for their lovers, saying such do not end well

The man said a person who spent millions on a girlfriend's boutique could not recoup his capital as everything fell apart

Many people in the man's comment section had different reactions to his opinion as some believed not all lovers are bad with business

A man, @official_gegeh, who makes videos about financial literacy, has spoken on the need for men to desist from wasting their money on setting their partners up in business.

The man argued that such a business venture does not grow at all. He cited personal experiences to support his belief. He narrated how a young man spent N2 million to open a boutique shop for his girlfriend, and it never lasted.

Man shares business tips for lovers

According to him, the shop ran down in three months. He revealed that most people do not have the business sense to handle such a venture.

He advised husbands and boyfriends to tell their partners to learn whatever trade they wanted before investing in the business.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@Alex said:

"Depend on the kind of wife you married... My is doing wel with business I open for her."

@Agbaka Gift said:

"Abeg make my husband no see this post ooo. Money wey I don dey beg am since him fit change mind."

@Austinmarcellin said:

"Oga rest it depends on individual. some ladies out there can even do better than a man. I go live this black app for una oo."

@Mr ogbosh said:

"My King I too believe you and I'm doing what you say I'm into cow business."

@Kwaku the Traveller said:

"100% right I am talking from experience."

@OLUOMO said:

"My wife dey besides me now oo she won swear for you ooh."

@nylamcdonald said:

"Some men just open business for woman, dey no go bring money for food again. So how d business won take grow?"

@floxy decor said:

"I wasted alot of my husband money but I learned in a hard way."

Husband opens shop for wife

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady (@haryinke101) shared a video of the shop her husband rented for her so she could be financially independent.

The lady said though the gift may not look much, she is satisfied with it. The clip also showed the renovations carried out on the shop before she started using it.

From a drab-looking space, painters worked on the walls. After the painting was done, she placed store shelves in the shop for her goods.

Source: Legit.ng