Mzansi people had a good laugh at a group of white people trying to bring the vibe to a traditional wedding

Twitter user @DenzilTaylor shared a video showing the memorable moment that had people rolling on the floor

While people admitted this was great to see, they couldn't help but bust at the lack of rhythm

Our Rainbow Nation is indeed coming together, but some things still need work. A group of young white people participating in a traditional wedding had people in stitches with their attempts at grooving.

Seeing races come together is heartwarming, but the lack of rhythm left people in tears of laughter. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

While the whole 'white people can't dance' is a stereotype that has been proven incorrectly many times, people can generally have a good laugh in situations where it does apply.

Twitter video shows sweet white people with no rhythm at traditional wedding

A video was posted by Twitter user @DenzilTaylor showing a long line of white people following into a traditional wedding. Dressed beautifully in traditional attire, they really tried their best to bring a vibe but didn't quite understand the assignment.

Take a look:

Mzansi citizens laugh at the Mlungu'sdidn't groove fail

This video is heart-warming as it shows the unity of race and culture in Mzansi. However, people couldn't help but chuckle at the failed attempts to groove by the fairer-skinned peeps.

Read some of the comments:

@Soshangaan said:

"Proper contradictions can be charming, brings humility to the soul."

@Thomas89869935 said:

“These guys are doing it on purpose. If you have ever listened to a song even "happy birthday to you" it has a melody and a beat. Moving like they are suffering from diseases! Why don't they do the same when singing happy birthday to you.”

@Monare99 said:

“She’s definitely bringing the land back.”

@AdvdaliB said:

“At this rate, each "dancer/walker" should have listened to their individual songs via headphones.”

@freanky4fingers said:

“They need a new teacher. Most of these things need practice years before the wedding day.”

