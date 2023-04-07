The story of a child who was accused by his mother of witchcraft and subsequently abandoned has stirred emotions

The young boy was beaten, ostracised from the community, and abandoned by his mother eight years ago

An international NGO found, rescued, and rehabilitated him while his mother was prosecuted and sentenced to prison

It was a dark time in Nigeria in the 2000s when there was a surge in witch hunts. Many children were ostracised and accused of being witches.

That made the families of the accused children abandon and ostracise them from their communities.

Mum reunites with son she accused of witchcraft.

Many died due to neglect and human traffickers abducted others, but the lucky ones were taken in by local and international Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

Destiny was a young child growing up in Nigeria when his world was turned upside down following accusations that he was a wizard.

He was chased out of his community and abandoned by his mother. The child was dejected and couldn't find a way to fend for himself at such a young age.

Thankfully, an international NGO called Land of Hope on Instagram found the abandoned boy roaming the streets and rescued him.

He was quizzed on his state of being, and he told his story. The NGO took him in and tracked down his mother.

She was reported and taken into custody, where she was charged to court and sentenced to prison for child abandonment and neglect. Destiny has since been taken care of by the NGO.

Eight years later, Destiny is a growing teenager and thriving well under the care of the NGO. At the same time, his mother was released from prison and reached out to the NGO concerning her son.

The NGO allowed Destiny and his mother to communicate through phone calls for some months before any physical interaction. In January, the NGO brought Destiny's mother to see her son.

Destiny was so excited to see his mother again after such a long time apart. During the visit, he showed off his football skills to his mother.

His mother was very proud of how her son turned out despite her actions and how much he had grown and progressed in life. The NGO gave the full story on its Instagram page.

Social media reactions

@eva_varga said:

"I can't agree with your last sentence. Children do not have full ability to forgive and forget - if a child is neglected by mother, deep wounds are left in their heart and personality which can cause psychological issues later. It is not that simply whether we forgive or keep our anger unfortunately."

@nicholaridout wrote:

"While I agree with most of your comments Anja, I never understand how a mother can let this happen, I'd rather die myself than allow my babies to suffer. Thank god that you, land of Hope and all its staff are there to pick up the pieces and protect these children."

@land of hope said:

"We live in a judgmental world. Humans are the worst. I would never abandon my son but I don't have the right to judge what I don't know. Before you judge find out what lies behind the actions."

@aathomsen commented:

"And she looks very pregnant again."

@martinaca12 wrote:

"Absolutely. It is much easier to hate than to forgive. Because forgiveness implies a deep but necessary reflection to find meaning in things and start over."

@geenafoodiesandspice commented:

"This left me left me in tears tho."

@politmakeup wrote:

"You often have to go through something to understand it. I love these stories. But a beautiful ending. It's good that there's someone like you who saves."

@eny.legacy wrote:

"It's time they go after these fake opportunist religious leaders who parade themselves as men of God....they are not pastors nor do they represent the true church that Christ heads....even the bible warns us of false prophets and wolves in sheep clothing, brainwashing the poor and uneducated... institution's found instigating such abuses should be shut down. they do not represent the True church nor Christ!!"

@monpessoa said:

"God bless Land of Hope and you. Congrats on your incredible and indispensable work."

@jane_bisset commented:

"Two humans saved, their dignity restored... thank you."

