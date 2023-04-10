A Mzansi mother shocked people rigid with her TikTok video showing what she found in baby food

TikTok user @elekanyanimpfuni0 was horrified to see an odd grey substance in the food she bought for her baby

Fellow mothers told the lady to make her food as these premade foods are just not safe.

One of a mother’s biggest fears is her child eating something they are not supposed to. A TikTok video showed a distressed mom who found foreign objects inside a baby food pouch.

TikTok user @elekanyanimpfuni0 was horrified to see an odd grey substance in the food she bought for her baby. Image: Getty Images

Life is fast-paced, and things like readymade baby food have made it more manageable for mothers with full hands. However, seeing this will have some moms changing their minds.

TikTok video shows horrified mother finding the strange thing in baby food

TikTok user @elekanyanimpfuni0 shared footage of her cutting open a baby food pouch to see what was blocking the puree. To her absolute horror, she uncovered an odd grey-looking item which she could not identify.

Take a look:

Some people stopped dead in their tracks, filled with disbelief

This is precisely why other moms refuse to buy premade baby food. The comment section was filled with shocked people who demanded answers from the company that made the food.

Read some of the comments:

@Native Mother said:

“One of the reasons why I prepare my baby's food. I make my own purity/dessert.”

@presssumthin said:

“I will never feed my children anything from Purity. Try the ones from Woolworths, they are so amazing or a brand called Bumbles from Clicks.”

@Lebo said:

“That’s why it says never feed from the package.”

@The FBI said:

“Purity and Liqui Fruit are trying to kill us they want us FINISHED!!!!!”

@Thiathu✨ said:

“This also happened to my sister the moment it happened I stopped buying.”

