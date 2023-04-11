A video of a bride feeding her husband stirred interesting conversations as people argued about why she was instructed to kneel

Many who said the bride looked pregnant reasoned that she should not be put in such a strenuous situation

The groom made TikTokers laugh with the way his interest was solely on the cake as he took mouthfuls of it

A viral video showing a couple during their white wedding as the bride and groom stood before their wedding cake has stirred massive reactions.

In the clip shared by @princewisdom544, the lovers were instructed to cut the cake into bits.

The husband was fed the cake by his bride. Photo source: @princewisdom544

Source: UGC

Bride commanded to kneel

Seeing that the lovers were slow, a woman in a yellow outfit assisted and cut out the portion to be fed to the man. She also directed the bride on how to go about feeding her husband the cake.

When the wife only bent her knees slightly, the same woman shouted that she must kneel adequately.

When it got to the man's turn, he almost ate the portion he was to feed his wife. The whole session was hilarious. Many joked that the groom loves food a lot.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

Blaqlucky22 said:

"Brother Bernard dy hungry b4."

user9670271862967 said:

"The woman in yellow wants the marriage to work by fire, storm, lightening and thunder."

user8328107030209 said:

"They must be good friends u see how they are comfortable around each other."

Excell Vibes said:

"Nothing you wan tell me, this man never chop cake before."

Fiemyah Naomi said:

"She looks pregnant who are those people insisting she should kneel down?"

Anne said:

"The woman on yellow must be her mother in law because the audacity and control is too much."

May Adams said:

"De woman in yellow wants to control their destiny."

dianahww865 said:

"Let them cut a big portion for the man, he really wants to eat the cake."

Source: Legit.ng