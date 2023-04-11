A dad went viral on TikTok after getting a big surprise from a random man who pretended to sell something first

The man ended up getting some desperately-needed cash and more surprises for the father and his child to enjoy

Online users who watched the video were moved to see how much the gesture meant to the dad and the kid

A homeless man went viral on TikTok. The video showed how the dad is struggling to support his child with autism.

A homeless man in America got some much-needed cash and saw an NBA game where the Lakers played. Image: @pmcafrica

The Twitter post was heartwarming as people saw how a stranger helped him. People were touched to see the child having some fun.

Man in USA blessed with cash to help with homeless situation

A video posted on TikTok by @pmcafrica shows a man with a cheerful kid in a car together. The man in the clip was taken aback when he was presented with $1 000 in cash.

The kind stranger also gave the father tickets to a basketball game where the Lakers were playing. Watch the video:

Online users touched by man and child getting spoiled

The Twitter video had many people in their feels. Online users love to witness Good Samaritans in action and discussed how heartwarming it was to see the kid happy.

@ndumisored

"Mans's videos are real tear jerkers."

@RakakiTrevor_

"My eyes are doing that watering thing."

@HerSon76600901

"This made me cry."

@solomonsaohatse

"Humanity #UBUNTU"

