The price of baby formula has people in total shock, and one in particular guy couldn’t believe his eyes

TikTok user @philainer shared a video showing what a tin of formula costs and his reaction when seeing it

Mzansi peeps let the man know that this is why they are staying child-free because that price is not for them

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The price of formula for babies is out of control! One man had to check himself after seeing what a tin of formula cost; his reaction ended people on TikTok.

TikTok user @philainer shared a video showing what a tin of formula costs and his reaction when seeing it, and people were finished. Image: TikTok / @philainer

Source: UGC

You’d think that being able to feed your baby would be classified as a basic need, but it is not. Baby formula is one of the most expensive parts of having a baby, and the price keeps rising.

The TikTok video shows a man tripping over the price of a formula

TikTok user @philainer shared a video of himself trying to digest the cost of baby formula. Some people’s entire groceries for a whole week to feed a family of four is R500, but one tin of formula is R450?! The man was shaken!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Take a look:

Mzansi people laugh at the man’s disbelief while cringing at the price themselves

Yes, that stuff can be traded on the stock market. The cost per gram is so high! People took to the comment section to share their disbelief and have a good laugh at the man’s reaction.

Read some of the funny comments:

@Khosi_twala said:

“Did I not die weee ngeke.”

@Leshego Mogowe said:

“Pregnancy can miss me”

@mango said:

“And people are having babies daily like it's a trend.”

@Lance Lano said:

“Joh, I thought it was going to be 149.99♂️”

@Nobody said:

“And that's two tins a month!! one only lasts two weeks ”

TikTok Shows Upset Mzansi Mom Screaming Over Foreign Object Found Inside Baby’s Food, People Are Horrified

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Mzansi mother's TikTok video revealing what she discovered in baby food stunned everyone to the core.

She was horrified when a strange grey material was found in the baby food that TikTok user @elekanyanimpfuni0 purchased.

The woman was advised by other mothers to prepare her meals because these prepared foods are simply unsafe.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za