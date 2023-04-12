A devastating turn of events marred a wedding celebration in India when a woman's former lover gifted her a home theatre system that concealed a hidden bomb

The once joyous occasion quickly descended into tragedy as the explosion claimed the lives of the groom and his brother

The unsuspecting woman was presented with what appeared to be a harmless gift, but unbeknownst to her, it was a lethal device that had been deliberately rigged

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A newly married man and his brother died after a home theatre music system he received as a wedding gift exploded as soon as it was plugged in.

Police in India identified the accused ex-lover of the bride as Sarju and later arrested him. Photo: The Independent.

Source: UGC

Groom dies after bomb explodes

Four others were seriously injured in the blast. The home theatre, as it turned out, was fitted with explosives and was a gift from the bride's ex-boyfriend, a police investigation has revealed.

The incident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district, as reported by The Independent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The explosion's impact led to the collapse of the walls and roof of the room where the home theatre system was kept.

When the groom, identified as 22-year-old Hemendra Merawi, switched on the home theatre after connecting its wire to an electric band, a massive explosion led to his death.

His brother, on the other hand, succumbed while receiving treatment.

During a police investigation, it was found that the blast took place because someone had planted explosives inside the home theatre system.

Brides ex-lover arrested

Later, when the police started investigating the list of gifts received during the marriage, they discovered that the music system was from the bride's ex-lover.

Police identified the accused as Sarju and later arrested him.

During interrogation, the accused accepted that he was angry with his ex-girlfriend for getting married, so he gifted her the home theatre system with explosives planted inside.

According to police, Hemendra Merawi got married on April 1, 2023.

His brother Rajkumar, 30, and four others, including a one-and-a-half year boy, suffered injuries, and they were taken to the district hospital in Kawradha.

Talented Young Nigerian Boy Weaves Threads for Aso Oke Effortlessly, Video Goes Viral on TikTok

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a video of a little child deftly weaving garments while no one is looking has gone viral.

The child exhibited his skill with a series of threads on a wooden instrument specially constructed in the popular video.

The little child was completely immersed in his work, demonstrating how much he valued it and his abilities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke