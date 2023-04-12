Movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger opted for a proactive stance towards a pothole predicament in his locality

In a social media post shared by the former governor, he could be seen alongside a small team repairing a pothole that had been a longstanding nuisance in the area

Schwarzenegger asserted that he values taking action over griping and, thus, took it upon himself to resolve the issue that the city seemingly neglected

Arnold Schwarzenegger has always been a man of action, and he proved that yet again when he took it upon himself to fill a massive pothole in a Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Arnold Schwarzenegger filled up a huge pothole in his Los Angeles neighbourhood after the city council failed to repair it. Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Man of action

The former Governor of California and Hollywood icon was fed up with the city council's inaction and decided to take matters into his own hands.

According to Daily Mail, Schwarzenegger filled up the pothole in Brentwood, which had been causing headaches for local residents for months.

Schwarzenegger grabbed a shovel and some asphalt and got to work, filling the enormous pothole.

The movie star was determined to make a difference and refused to wait for someone else to take action.

"Today, after the whole neighbourhood has been upset about this giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it."

He added:

"I always say, let's not complain. Let's do something about it. Here you go."

He shared a video of himself filling the pothole on his social media accounts.

See the video below:

Netizens reacted to the movie star's post, and below are some of their comments below:

petermroche wrote:

"That pothole is terminated."

mikebisping wrote:

"You're the man Arnold."

jimbrigance wrote:

"Too bad all the tax dollars in that state can’t go to the correct things! Great job! The neighbors should be thankful."

banananaman82 wrote:

"The Tarminator!"

