A set of beautiful triplets made cool dance moves in a video that has gone viral with their triplet friends

The pretty triplets, who were dressed in black and red, said their friends gave them a surprise visit

Many who watched the video on TikTok admired the ladies as some funnily called them sextuplets

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video showing triplets, @rosestriplet, dancing with their friends who are also triplets has got many people expressing admiration.

The triplets revealed that their friends came to visit them. Dressing in two separate matching clothes, all six of them danced together.

The triplets were dressed in two sets of matching outfits. Photo source: @rosestriplet

Source: UGC

Triplets dance with their triplet friends

Those in black trousers and red tops stood in front during their amapiano dance performance. Many people wondered how they had such friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

TikTokers who had been following the triplets online praised their beautiful looks in the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 70 comments with more than 10,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Billion said:

"I saw the six of you today I was like wow."

C.samuels said:

"Wow that’s is amazing I need part 2."

Tash_bo said:

"God is wonderful."

Favour said:

"Chaiii na dis one be I have children's.... house don full naaw."

Sibil_0 twins said:

"I wanna visit too me and my twin."

Krispaul360 asked:

"Can I send my address for a vist please."

user1568537402796 said:

"I pray that I have your people 10 years of marriage."

Lamp asked:

"How do you guys cope with dating?"

Triplet babies play with themselves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian mother of triplets captured how her kids interacted before they got ready for school.

In the clip, the triplets were all dressed in matching uniforms as two of the kids passionately hugged themselves.

The only girl among the triplets was standing far away at the home's gate. An attempt by one of them to hug her made the kid cry.

Woman carries her triplets at the same time

In similar news, a beautiful mother @habeebulaisekinah5 of new triplets shared a video showing she is grateful for her newborns.

The woman revealed that the kids were 41 days old. She backed one of the triplets while carrying others in both arms.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng