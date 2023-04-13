A video of an Asian man rocking a unique green hairstyle has gone viral on social media, sparking hilarious reactions online

In the video, the man was seen with stalky green pepper-like fruits attached to his punk hairstyle as he turned for the camera

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A viral video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a man with a unique green stalky hairstyle resembling pepper fruits.

The video, which has been shared thousands of times across various social media platforms, has sparked a wave of creativity among netizens who have come up with a plethora of hilarious nicknames for the unconventional 'do.

Photos of the hairstyle. Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: UGC

From "Pepper boy" to "Medusa", the man's stalky green hairstyle has become a talking point, leaving viewers in stitches and itching to know more about the man behind the quirky pepper-inspired look.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users react to video of a man with green pepper hair

pamdee_fashion:

"Mr Pepper."

texas_swithrt:

"Medusa hair style."

ayabaoduoye:

"Pepper them gang."

aminuwayy:

"The pepper ️ BoY."

hotylioness:

"green pepper omo if i dey cook and my pepper finish na dis guy go hear am."

A video of a lady rocking half-braids and half-curls goes viral on social media

When making fashion statements, African women know how to be dramatic with their looks, especially hairstyles.

A woman has become an internet sensation after a video of her unique hairstyle went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, the lady was seen rocking a red and black cornrow hairstyle on one side and a curly weave-on on the other side of her head.

A woman builds a house in Ghana so that she can permanently relocate to Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a Ghanaian woman called Lucy shared in an interview how she has longed to settle permanently in Ghana after staying in Canada for thirty years.

To materialise her dream, she has built a house in Ghana with a garden to grow her own food. Her story touched several netizens, and took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng