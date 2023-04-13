A gorgeous babe was overcome with happiness when she pulled a strip of new notes from a cake

TikTok user @sindi_letho93 shared a video showing the awesome surprise and her reaction

Some people got a little jealous of the generous gift, claiming she did it for herself

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Turning 30 is a big birthday, and this lady was made to feel like a queen. A video showing her pulling a lengthy strip of fresh currency notes from a cake went TikTok viral.

Mzansi people got jelly of this woman's generous birthday gift. Image: TikTok / @sindi_letho93

Source: UGC

Most people pray to get money on their birthday despite times being tough. This lady was blessed, and it was hard for some people not to get jelly.

Video of a woman pulling fresh currency notes from cake goes TikTok viral

TikTok user @sindi_letho93 shared a video of herself getting an awesome surprise on her 30th birthday. The good sis unravelled a roll of fresh notes, and they just kept on coming.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

By the look on her face, this was the best birthday present! Take a look:

Mzansi people get a bit jealous of the woman's blessings

Some peeps got a little salty in the comments as they wished they got something this lit on their birthday. Others wished the babe and prayed they get such a gift on their special day.

Read some of the comments:

@user54458751306 said:

“It's so healthy to surprise yourself ❤️”

@Nolonwabo Nozie said:

“to those who were secretly counting down the notes as she was pulling them ”

@Fayie said:

“To us who know the truth.”

@user8597372997301 said:

“Not my mind telling me to also do it for my girl but only using coins ”

@tumitseisi1 said:

“She asked the baker to put her money in there.”

A young lady prepares a fine venue to celebrate her birthday but does not get anyone to attend

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a young lady's birthday celebration turned into a sad one for her after no one showed up for her birthday party.

A viral video on social media showed the well-decorated and fine event hall, which had no guests in attendance. Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many netizens sent nice thoughts to show solidarity with the celebrant.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za