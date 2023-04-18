A lady has shocked netizens after she shared her journey to having sons so close together

TikTok user @em_nursingdiary has gone viral on TikTok after giving birth to her sons nine months apart

Peeps were amazed at how quickly she got pregnant straight after her first son

A lady whose TikTok user name is @em_nursingdiary is trending. The student nurse posted a video on her timeline sharing her story of two boys born nine months apart.

The young woman had just given birth when 12 weeks later, she found out they were expecting their second child. The baby arrived seven weeks early, making the kids share their birthdays the same year. As a result, this makes the children 9.5 months apart and will be in school in the same here.

Netizens shocked at young woman's birth story

People across the world were shocked at how this could happen. Some ladies questioned how she had so much energy, and others praised her for being so brave.

@KimBrooks said:

"The same school year? How amazingly lucky!"

@Samantha Denison commented

"They look like twins too!"

@Natalie Griffiths said:

"The thought of this blows my mind! I was far too tired and uninterested for baby making activities that close to my first."

@meghanmj commented:

"I’m always shocked that the second is a surprise. You know how it works. I had mine super close, too, but I wasn’t surprised."

Megan said:

"That’s nuts but they are so precious!"

