A short video shows a young child aggressively munching fruit and has gone viral on TikTok

As of the morning of Tuesday, April 18, the video has received more than 270 million views from TikTok users

What made the video go viral was the baby's chubby cheek and the rotund shape of his beautiful body

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

TikTok users are amazed by the video of a young child who was seen eating fruit aggressively.

The video was posted by @asmr.mus, and the child was seen sitting alone and eating his fruit voraciously.

The plumpy child munches his fruit aggressively. Photo credit: TikTok/@asmr.mus.

Source: UGC

In the video, TikTok users quickly observed that the child looked very chubby, and his cheeks bulged out in an interesting way.

Video of a plumpy child gets 270 million views on TikTok

His body shape and the aggressiveness with which he ate the fruit made the video attract the attention of TikTok users.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While some were concerned about the child, others simply said they admired his size and the way he ate his food.

A lot of people took to the comment section to react to the video. The video has been viewed over 270 million times and currently has more than 6.5 million likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@SmileyVic0 said:

"Wow, it has to be health-related!"

@hand commented:

"Man he can't breathe already."

@Larisa Zherdetskaya910 said:

"Where do we look what will happen next?"

@0905 said:

"I feel so sorry for this little one."

@shelbee34 said:

"God bless him."

@Tina Leto said:

"The cheek."

@Rose bridal makeup said:

"Why do my cheeks feel like they're tight when I see this kid?"

@JASMİN said:

"What is this little hamster eating."

@in 1 drawer reacted:

"Life is short. Baby just enjoy."

@Christa Meisel said:

"What's going on there? He can hardly breathe."

Plumpy lady goes viral after dancing at wedding

In a related story, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng reported that a chubby lady with a big body danced nicely during a wedding.

After watching the video, which was posted on TikTok, many appreciated the lady because of her beauty.

Also, people said the lady was a good dancer because of how she danced in a traditional way.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng