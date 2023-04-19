A young Nigerian man was almost going to get into trouble with his exam officer when he was setting up for a dance

Unknown to the young man, the woman was standing behind him when he stepped back from his camera

Many people who reacted to the young man's video said the woman possibly marked his face

A young undergraduate, @christian_abang, has shared a video that captured the moment he was almost going to push his exams officer on campus

After he had set up his camera and got ready to dance without looking back, he nearly made the woman fall.

People said the exam officer looked troublesome. Photo source: @christian_abang

Source: UGC

Student and angry exam officer

The student was shocked by the incident and thankful she did not fall. The young man said:

"Thank God I didn't push my exam officer."

Many people who saw the way the woman looked at him in the video said the student escaped big trouble.

Watch the video below:

The video had gathered over 300 comments and more than 31,000 likes at the time of this publication.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Victoria said:

"Why she sef stand there like statue abi na you tell her make she no move."

Nneka Ibeabuchi said:

"She was standing there like a ghost. You should have."

Favour said:

"The woman looks troublesome sed."

Dikkerboom_anne said:

"Make she no mark your face."

rachyjewel said:

"You for score 200/100."

Shirley said:

"Carryover just Dey call your name."

randykingking3 said:

"U for push her na close marking she go give u."

DON DADA said:

"Na only God know waiting for done happen."

Ril J said:

"The way she looked, you were in big trouble."

Sakhile Citizen said:

"Just pray she doesn't know your script."

Bebe said:

"These teachers always feel like they’re on top of the world what with the facial expressions?"

Source: Legit.ng