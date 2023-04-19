A man has posted a video on TikTok to show off his newborn baby, who has some white patch on her body

Amazingly, the baby looks just like her father, who has the same white patches on his body

TikTok users are surprised to see the striking resemblance between the father and his beautiful daughter

A TikTok video shows a man and his newborn baby who looks exactly like him physically.

In the video posted by @michelhlonmeti, it could be seen that the man has some white marks (vitiligo) on his body, and his daughter came out with the same marks.

The man and his daughter have gone viral because of their physical looks. Photo credit: TikTok/@michelhlonmet.

Source: UGC

From the video, the man could be seen with smooth white patches on his frontal hair, his forehead and parts of his face. Also, the white marks could be seen on his lips, chest, hands and beard.

Amazingly, his beautiful daughter carries the same white patches on many parts of her body.

On her part, the marks extend from her hair to her forehead down to her nose. She also has white marks on her hands and lap.

People on TikTok have described the man and his daughter as cute.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@koistralugbana

"So beautiful. No need for DNA test."

@wahiba023 commented:

"Luckily you didn't deny the pregnancy. Long life to you."

@user6086001197480 said:

"Photocopy of dad."

@ALOUYA Solim Hélène

"You have to fear God."

@biochoco said:

"It was you who really impregnated the woman. It's cute."

@rodrickrodrickdik reacted:

"My God, I want a baby like her."

@audrey said:

"The little one is very pretty."

@user2362195013574 commented:

"It makes you beautiful and unique."

Mum shows white mark on her newborn baby's hair

In a similar story, a young mum showed her baby to the world, revealing a shiny, white birthmark on the child's hair.

In the video posted by Alaijah, the baby's white birthmark was visible on her forehead.

The new mother said the white mark on the baby's hair is associated with her family. It could be seen that the mother also has the same white mark on her forehead.

Source: Legit.ng