A woman celebrated being a graduate with a funny video for viewers, and people loved her sense of humour

The lady lamented that she was single but celebrated that she had something else to make her feel better

Online users were in stitches when they realised that the lady was using her graduation gown to keep herself warm

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

One graduate left online users thoroughly amused. The lady told people she did not need a man because she had her degree.

One graduate admitted that she has no romance, but at least she can cuddle her with education. Image: TikTok/@thamie_xx

Source: UGC

People were in stitches as this TikTokker used her academic accomplishments to make a point. Other graduates could only relate to the video.

Fresh South African graduate makes jokes about love life

A new graduate, @thamie_xx, who doesn't have a romantic partner, made a funny video. In the TikTok, she says she has no one to cuddle with, but at least she has "the blanket of education".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the video, she wore her graduation gown and cap.

Watch the video below:

Skit about being single has TikTok users in stitches

The video was a hit as it is currently graduation season in South Africa. Other graduates commented on the video to say they could relate to a point.

Khensani Deborah Mabunda commented:

"I always tell my people I want my own gown not to hire."

Gudie commented:

"The pressure is getting worse!"

Fufiloe commented:

"I'm buying it before I graduate, it will be my motivation."

Katlego Konkobe commented:

"And yona e warm shem. Nkare Mooi Mooi."

Maggie commented:

"Bathong, I love this."

The Hottest Teacher commented:

"Only a few will join this challenge."

Matseliso Mohlabi commented:

"My country, neh."

Pretty Konongo Odumase Shs student dances in trending TikTok video and garners reaction online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a video of a pretty Konongo Odumase Senior High School student showing her enchanting and enviable dance moves has gone viral.

In the viral TikTok video, the girl who was in her uniform danced joyfully to the high-tempo tune. Social media users who reacted to the video shared their opinions on the moves of the young student

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za