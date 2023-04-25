A video showing a group of old market women dancing to Portable's I'm A Baboon song got many praising their energy

In another TikTok clip, an oyinbo lady surprised many Nigerians as she shouted and reenacted Portable's outburst

A pretty lady in a fitting white outfit danced in such a way that many men started fighting for her attention

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Portable's "I'm a baboon, I live in the zoo", an outburst he made when police came to arrest him, has become a viral sensation and turned into a song.

In recent times, many people have reenacted Portable's demonstration of anger and even danced in the process.

Portable has many fans who have imitated his "I'm a baboon" song. Photo source: @naimerts, @officialstarter

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh, in this report, is looking at three instances where the "I'm a baboon" expression generated massive reactions online.

1. Oyinbo lady behaves like Portable

A beautiful white lady gathered a lot of reactions days after Portable's outburst as she behaved exactly like him, shouting, "I'm a baboon" in the process.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady screamed loudly during her performance. Many people who watched her video wondered how she learnt how to behave like a Nigerian.

2. Curvy lady dances to I'm a Baboon song

A beautiful Nigerian lady joined the I'm a baboon trend as she danced. Many men who reacted to her video focused more on her beauty.

Some TikTokers who noticed the way she posed before dancing wondered why she was trying hard to get attention.

3. Market women join the baboon gang

A group of market women got many people laughing hard as they also danced to Portable's song while behaving like him.

In an orderly manner, the women took turns to demonstrate their dance moves. A woman wearing pink among them was especially praised for her energy.

Girl dances in front of Bluetooth speaker

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a young Nigerian man started a conversation with a girl going down the street wearing a school uniform.

People questioned whether the girl was a stranger because of her sudden and flawless response to the song from a speaker. TikTokers were among those who commented on the dance video and stated that the "stranger" must be a professional.

Lady in White dances

Ina another publication, YEN.com.gh, published that when performing for guests at a party, a stylish woman in a white gown and stiletto heels raised the bar for dancing.

Her incredible waist dance and the audience's response were captured in an 18-second TikTok video that went viral. Following its appearance on the platform, the video has received a variety of responses from dance enthusiasts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng