To avoid paying for additional luggage on a flight, one airline traveller wore at least 10 clothes.

Gel Rodriguez (pictured) wore 2.5 kilograms of her garments after her carry-on luggage exceeded the maximum weight of seven kilos. Photo: Gel Rodriguez.

Source: UGC

When Gel Rodriguez's carry-on luggage weighed more than the allowed seven kilograms, she decided to wear 2.5 kilograms of her clothing.

The traveller claimed airline workers at the check-in counter warned her that because her suitcase weighed nine kilograms, she would pay a weight surcharge.

"When the airline staff at the check-in counter said only seven kilos are allowed in hand luggage, I said no problem," Gel said.

Refusing to make the payment, the passenger transformed her overweight baggage from nine kilos to a light 6.5 kilos after layering herself with multiple t-shirts, pants, and jackets.

Gel told VICE:

"I didn't want to pay the fee for the excess baggage because it was only two kilograms (4.4 lbs)."

According to Daily Mail, Gel said that despite her brilliant plan to avoid paying for her excess baggage, she would never again try to cover herself in layers of garments at the airport.

"It was really hot," she said.

