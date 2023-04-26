A video of a woman sporting a very bright shade of makeup has left fashion lovers talking

In the video posted, the lady is seen flaunting what appears to be freshly done makeup by an artist

However, social media users were not impressed and had different advice for the makeup artist

A lady's bold makeup has left internet users buzzing with mixed reactions over the nature of the look.

Photos of the makeup. Credit: @krakshq

Source: UGC

Blogger, Krakshq, posted a video showing the lady wearing a full and thick layer of makeup.

While the job was neatly executed, it appeared the makeup artist was extra generous with the foundation and eyeliners.

Internet users react to video of lady with bright makeup

m_i_n_i_m_i_e:

"Looking like agege bread."

bee_wigsnweaves's profile picture

"This person sabi work abeg, the real definition of “value for your money”

o.bii._:

"It’s clay they rub on her face, you cannot tell me anything."

mizpurplemakeupempire:

"Dey try tag the makeup artist! She needs a free upgrade She’s making effort."

king_sapna_:

"turned her into a simpson."

emiliaskybluefourty:

"The foundation on her face can o ten people makeup she is happy in the foundation."

sunsh_ayah:

"What the actual f?"

princess_chuks:

"Who else sees good potential if good training and guidance is given."

midella.cakes:

"The work is neat the artist just used too much of all the product but this is a clean job, with time she will get better when she knows the right shades and quantity."

Source: Legit.ng