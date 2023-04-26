A young man emptied a bottle of wine on an iPhone without a care in the presence of surprised people

The man and the person holding the expensive gadget had pride written on their faces as they showed off their wealth

Many people who reacted to the video of the men hoped they had taken care of their family members back home

A short video shared by @kolafundz001 captured the moment two young men showed off their wealth and new iPhone.

In the clip that has stirred massive reactions, a young man brought a bottle of wine and handed it to a person standing beside an MC. Close to him was a man with a new iPhone.

Many people condemned the demonstration of wealth. Photo source: @kolafundz001

Source: UGC

Man wastes wine on iPhone

The man with the wine uncorked the bottle and poured the content on the phone as if they were washing it with water.

Many people around them stood amazed. Several TikTokers who watched their video said the money for the wasted wine could have been better spent.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 17,000 likes.

YEn.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

ibrocode said:

"Na 6k or 12k money wey you suppose give your mama make she cook good food chop I like the sound you put."

IMPRESSION said:

"UNA WELL DONE OK? MAKE UNA REMEMBER SAY UNA MAMA DEY HAWK ORI, OGI AND AGBO JEDI FOR VILLAGE SHA."

Harforlarbee richie said:

"I day repair phone ooo."

1415 said:

"Even Elon musk will never waste wine."

Oyinkansolami said:

"Wetin con happen after he pour the wine he just dey look."

ACE said:

"Nah only one week you go feel am later."

user6862487018408 said:

"Dey play some of those guy wey dey there go feel depressed like that."

tee-sure said:

"You go understand soon."

pelumi_sicorito said:

"Sapa watching from a corner and laughing."

Lady gets iPhone instead of Android

Many people were alarmed by what a Nigerian woman encountered in Ikeja while fixing her phone.

Funmi brought a dead Android phone to the shop, but the repairman gave her an iPhone instead. Many people on social media argued that her situation was not at all amusing because it might be a stolen device.

Source: Legit.ng