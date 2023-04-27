A video of a content creator showing how she was able to slay her mono-sleeve dress with no bra strap in view has gone viral

Identified as @theiboblondie, she shared a tutorial on how to keep the lingerie out of sight

In other style news, one lady showed how she changed a dress design using a single string

There are many ways to slay an outfit without one's underwear posing as a challenge, and one style enthusiast has shown one way.

Photos of the style enthusiast. Credit: @theiboblondie

Source: UGC

Identified as @theiboblondie, the media personality and content creator recently shared a video on how to rock a mono-sleeve dress without bra straps in view.

In the video tutorial, she showed how she unstrapped the bra and attached both straps to one hook on one side.

Check out the video below:

Fashion lovers react to bra hack

Som in the comment section pointed out that the hack was not for women who wear bras bigger than G cup size.

talron_lnn:

"You can save yourself the stress by using a strapless bra."

beyoutrishful:

"Try this as a size GG then pls come back and give feed back."

siakpere_ediri:

"Came so handy , was planning to wear a similar hand design tomorrow."

daramatoye:

"Saving this for next time. Thanks girl."

the_stylish_christian:

"If yours is any bigger than G cup, just keep scrolling, this post is not for us."

