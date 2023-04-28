Steve Harvey advises men to stop asking women what they bring to the table and emphasizes that it is their responsibility to take care of women and children

Some fans agree with Steve's views, while others criticize him for not practising what he preaches and being out of touch with the current dating scene

The debate around traditional roles versus equality and compromise continues to be a matter of opinion in relationships

Steve Harvey says men should not ask women what they offer in relationships. Images: iamsteveharveytv

Steve Harvey, an American TV personality, has advised men to stop asking women what they bring to the table. In an interview with Shannon Sharpe, he stated that it is the responsibility of men to take care of women and children.

Steve Harvey sparks intense debate on gender roles in relationships

According to him, it is wrong for young men to ask women what they bring to the table. Harvey emphasized that a woman can make another man, but it is the man's job to take care of his family. He also questioned the lack of responsibility in today's generation of men and urged them to step up and fulfill their duties as providers.

On Twitter, @Blackmillions_ said:

"Steve Harvey explains what’s wrong with this young generation of men today asking women what they bring to the table. “A woman can make another you, it’s our job to take care of a woman and some children”

Fans have differing opinions to Uncle Steve

While some fans agreed with Steve, others did not quite share the same sentiments.

@fanalyst_the said:

"He’s preaching"

@unbiasednxgga said:

"He a professional step father. I’m not taking his relationship advice."

@youngdreadgod said:

"Lmfao"

@Pastor_DeLay said:

"I refuse to take advice from someone who doesn't walk the life that he talked about."

@nijigasakilove said:

"Didn’t he cheat on his wife and then cheated on the girl he cheated on her with?"

@TyFadeaway said:

"Unc is out of the loop, he not even on the dating scene w/this generation lol He probably going off what Lori tell him about men. We living in a city girl era ‍♂️"

@hits_unlimited said:

"Father simp pander king"

@GabyElsol said:

"There was a time when both partners needed each other and stayed together for love or commitment. There is something that was lost but also something gained. It is a matter of opinion either you believe in roles, equality, tradition, etc. The best will always be compromise."

