A Nigerian bride has become an internet sensation over her choice of asoebi girls for her traditional wedding

As against the norm of using friends or relatives, she settled for her siblings and got four of her sisters to serve as her asoebi girls

Social media users celebrated the lady as her video surfaced on the net, with some vowing to take a cue from her for their wedding

Whether it is a traditional or white wedding, many brides usually get their female friends or relatives to serve as their asoebi girls (bridal train).

However, this was not the case for a beautiful Igbo wife-to-be, who, in a video trending on TikTok, specifically chose to have her sisters serve as her asoebi girls at her traditional wedding.

The bride's four sisters were her asoebi girls. Photo Credit: @tall_chi

Source: UGC

Her four sisters flanked her on both sides as they all danced at the traditional wedding. The bride stood out in a fine native dress while her sisters wore matching attires.

While the ladies danced gracefully, a man stepped out of the crowd and sprayed them money. The video has stirred reactions on social media.

Reactions on social media

huxo1 said:

"This is me. I have 5 sisters."

Kanzi Obioma said:

"@Kanzi Obioma:@Kanzi Obioma:::I will keep on congratulating good things till it comes my way happy married life congratulation."

diamond said:

"Wahala for who be only girl."

slim preshy said:

"Dats me soon with my 6 sisters."

She’s_Chimezie said:

"This is so me and my four sisters soon in Jesus name."

Mgbafulu_Stella said:

"Daughter of Zion no need Ashebi wahala ,congratulations to her."

Source: Legit.ng