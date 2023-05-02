A video of a little girl attempting to sing a popular kiddies' alphabet song has been doing the rounds online

Although her articulation is a bit flawed, the clip shows the child reciting her ABCs with great enthusiasm

The mother is also seen encouraging the girl to keep singing before breaking into laughter together

South African social media users were pleasantly entertained by a little girl singing her ABCs most adorably as her mother cheered on with pride.

A mom cheered her little girl on as she attempted to recite the alphabet. Image: @prossyalexer/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video posted on TikTok by user Prossy Alexer (@prossyalexer) shows the mother and child within the camera frame before the little girl begins singing her ABCs.

Despite not pronouncing the alphabet correctly, her enthusiasm and effort made up for it.

The supportive mother can be seen clapping and cheering "good" as her daughter recites the alphabet song with several cute errors.

The amused mother eventually breaks into laughter, the girl giggles, and the pair share cute kisses.

Peeps shower the little girl and mum with love

The video attracted 2.8M views and many likes and sweet messages from netizens who couldn't resist the little girl's confidence and effort.

Other peeps also commended the mother for being so loving and supportive. Check out the comments below:

Brian Malivha commented:

"❤️She's going to build you a mansion trust me She's god sent."

Sanait Z replied:

"@Nobuhle Ndlovu ♥️ so cute."

Monde Bbeyani586 responded:

"It's confidence for me ."

Thandiwe_2641 commented:

"It is how you hype her for me "good"❤."

user9983909200143 said:

"This womanthe love she has for her child."

Lalibaby007 wrote:

"The laughter for me. Cruising ."

rose machaa reacted:

"Awww so cute☺️☺️ I love how supportive mummy is."

Akothmarttah22 remarked:

"Couldn't resist commenting on this. So so so Pure, this kind of happiness is irreplaceable, and the kiss made me weak I swear."

Fine_aries_ ☑️ wrote:

"I literally couldn't stop smiling when seeing this☺️❤️❤️❤️."

