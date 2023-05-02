A Nigerian artist who goes about drawing people in the street has drawn a beautiful lady he saw at a restaurant

The man did not let the lady know he was about to draw her, and it was a huge surprise when he finished the work

When the lady saw herself in the artwork, she felt a lot of emotions when the artwork was given to her

A Nigerian street artist, David, has shared a video of the moment he drew a lady who is a restaurant attendant.

The artist posted the video on his TikTok handle, @davspen_art, and it has received positive reactions from his fans.

The street artist captured the lady at a restaurant in Ibadan. Photo credit: TikTok/@davspen_art.

David told Legit.ng that he stepped into the restaurant to buy food when he encountered the beautiful lady.

Restaurant lady happy as artist draws her

David said the lady was attending to him when he zeroed in on her and captured her face with his pencil and paper.

He said he met the lady in Ibadan, Oyo state and that her reaction was priceless when she got the artwork.

The lady was seen smiling broadly when she saw the perfect drawing that captured her face.

David said:

"I met her at BRENT Apata, Ibadan. She was actually attending to me when I captured her. She and others were all amazed."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Omosola Olabode Oh-jay said:

"My issue is not even with your drawing. But how you put it in mind since she is still attending to customers."

@Bros. DA. commented:

"Love this bro! How can you teach me this?"

@olamilekan001 said:

"Nice one."

@horlar_005 reacted:

"Thanks for putting a smile on her face."

@user8123589868967 said:

"Wow! Nice one bro."

@Hörlä Mhï Lëkän commented:

"Nice one bro."

