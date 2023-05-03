A man who bought a Mercedes Benz E300 took it for an upgrade so that it could look like a 2021 model

The car's bumper and lights were changed, among other things, before it was repainted

Nigerians applauded the upgrade as some people in the video's comment section wanted to know if their cars could be worked on

A young Nigerian man, @juniorifeanyi857, who helps people upgrade cars, showed the moment a Mercedes Benz E300 2016 was upgraded to a 2021 model.

In a new video he posted, the car specialist said before the owner brought the vehicle to his workshop, he called to ask if there was an upgrade option for the E300, as he wanted to get it.

The brilliance of the upgrade wowed people. Photo source: @juniorifeanyi857

Benz E300 upgraded

Seconds into the clip, one could see the Benz without its bumper. The man said some of the interior differences between the 2016 and 2021 versions of the car are a steering wheel and an Android screen on the dashboard.

The car was also repainted to look different from its old exterior. Many people in his comment section asked him questions.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 50 comments with more than 1200 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

bitcoin669 said:

"Make sure to cover the whole process."

Domsmoney said:

"Excellent work."

bigdreamz39 said:

"This guy good."

chase asked:

"2015 c300? any upgrades available!"

AB said:

"You guys are talented, well done."

makebrainz said:

"Amazing bro... I love your work. Keep it up."

archimaisana3 said:

"We need your skills in south Africa. Great job."

Ecodum Stainless said:

"Is there any upgrade for C240 4Matic salon?"

Thabiso Matsena said:

"Those tail lights are not aligned properly."

