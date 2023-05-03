A Nigerian man married to a single mother of two has caused a stir on the internet after he declared that he was tired

The man opened up about how he takes care of her and the family as well as puts her kids in school

He went on to expose her secrets, saying she still visits her ex-lover, who she claimed lost his job and is depressed

A Nigerian man, @adejaAi, has cried out on Twitter that he is tired of his marriage to a single mother of two.

His lamentation was a response to another netizen who shared how men can keep their women in check for a long-term relationship.

@adejaAi said his wife's ex was a bad fellow, but that has not stopped her from constantly visiting him.

He added that he put her kids in school and provided for the family, but she denied him intercourse.

"Seriously, I'm tired. I'm in a relationship with a single mother with two kids. Her ex who has the kids was a bad man, according to her. Done all my best to send her kids to school, feed her, feed them. She told me no s*x, bt constantly visiting her ex for s*x and we're married o," he wrote.

When a netizen replied to him that his wife must be cheating on him, the man responded:

"I know. She sleeps with him. But she said it's because he's the father of her kids and the Man is depressed because he lost his job."

Reactions on social media

@zannons_ said:

"God will bless you for doing all these for her. I promise you. Just continue. Remember you are doing this for her, her ex, your step kids, yourself, for God, the son & the Holy Spirit. Your reward is in heaven!"

@ugoezeik said:

"Honestly, if to say I know your dad, na me for report you to him personally. I hate nonsense, walahi."

@Ceasar20201 said:

"You dey craze ,them need gather all the three year old children for your area make them use cane flog you."

@eddielamp1 said:

"Plenty single ladies all over the place find one and settle with her. You are being used."

@NuelAdejumo said:

"If this story is true then you need premium flogging after we deliver you from your "wife."

@TheEmmanuel001 said:

"Bro. As you are seeing this my tweet call your mum to take you to the village to wash your head OR run to MFM they should use fire to remove that spell on your head. Abi ori love fe baje ni…. That’s Labouring in vain ooo. U self don ment."

