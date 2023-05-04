A mother who gave birth to a baby that looks very much like her deceased sister shared a video on TikTok

Showing people the photos of her late sister and the kid, many agreed that there was a striking resemblance between them

Social media users who had experienced such a situation suggested that the sister "came back" in another form

A beautiful mother of two children, @mandivah, has shared a video of her baby who looks like her late sister. The similarity was striking.

At the beginning of the video, people could see the cute face of the kid. Seconds into the clip, the face morphed to show how the late sister looked.

People were surprised by the kid's resemblance to the deceased lady. Photo source: @mandivah

Resemblance between baby and mum's late sister

TikTokers said that the late sister must have loved her so much for her baby to look like her. Some even suggested that the sister "came back" in the kid's form.

Others in the comment section shared similar experiences of their family members looking like people they once lost.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 40 comments and more than 700 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Afola said:

"Wow, she really loved you."

ujunwaslyvia said:

"Yes she really did came back."

nabssuwi said:

"Meaning of the dead are not dead."

Chynwa said:

"She really came back."

merrynpyy said:

"I can't even remember what my late sis looks like."

king Sharon said:

"The same thing with me but mine was my mother in-law but looks exactly like me."

Ujugold said:

"She's back again."

Kids react to their mothers' pregnancies

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that in a viral video shared by @chamonixrainorganics, a mother informed her first kid that she was pregnant, and the boy's response got many laughing.

The kid who did not take his mother's pregnancy well after having two kids articulated his anger about the situation.

In similar news, a mother approached her daughter in a video and told her she was pregnant just to get her reaction.

The child, who was surprised that her mother had a baby in her tummy, said she would love to have a baby sister.

