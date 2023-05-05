A Nigerian student has purchased a bag of 'pure' water and used all 20 sachets to take her bath

The lady posted a vlog on TikTok on May 4, detailing how scarcity of water forced her to explore other means to keep herself neat

She bought a bag of sachet water for N350, which she broke into a bucket and used same to shower before going out

A viral TikTok video shows a student who broke 20 sachets of 'pure' water and used it to bathe.

The lady posted a vlog on TikTok on May 4, explaining how she ended up having her bath with sachet water. She said she wanted to go out, but there was no water in her hostel.

The lady used all the water to take her bath. Photo credit: TikTok/@tare_bby.

She could not wait for the water to be pumped, so she dashed out of the hostel into a shop where she bought a bag of sachet water.

Nigerian lady uses 'pure' water to take her bath

When she returned to her room, she carefully broke all the sachets and poured the contents into a bucket.

She said she bought the bag of water for N350, and she wasn't happy she was using it to bathe.

Her video, posted with her handle, @tare_bby, has gone viral and elicited reactions from her followers on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Maryjane Valerie said:

"Next time don't pour it inside the bucket. Use it with from the sachet it will be more than enough."

@Michael Lynx commented:

"Na 3 sachets we dey use bath."

@Derby said:

"N350 naira for 20 pieces ha."

@julie_love commented:

"Abeg no loud the price before u cast work for me. They are still selling N300 here o."

@Tekena said:

"From my Uniport days, I can assure you you can use 4 sachets for bathing."

