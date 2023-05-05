A mother shared a video of what her baby looked like when the kid was born, saying a man thought she would be ugly

The beautiful transformation photos of the kid stunned many with how much she had changed from when she was a newborn

Many people in the comment section said the mother should not have been worried about the baby's throwback looks

A mother, @kelzgorgeous, shared a throwback photo of her baby when she was born. She said the way the kid looked at birth made many think she would grow up ugly.

The woman said that the comment she got about the kid's looks wanted to make her feel bad about being her mother.

People said that the baby looked beautiful at birth. Photo source: @kelzgorgeous

Beautiful transformation of a kid

At birth, the kid had light hair like many babies her age. Seconds into the clip, beautiful photos of the kid years after came up.

Many TikTokers were amazed by her beauty. Some noted that a baby's newborn look does not determine future beauty.

Watch the video below:

At the time of this publication, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

kenadee said:

"I feel like we all looked a little weird when we came out."

Delaney Dream & Mommy said:

"Absolutely gorgeous."

Carly Breann said:

"Yessss! Period she is beautiful and always has been!!!"

kuntakinte said:

"She has always been beautiful."

lenathemac08 said:

"She was beautiful then and now!"

Zamashamase said:

"I love how u style her hair and she looks so beautiful."

Mimi Chantè said:

"This gives me hope for my baby girl’s hair lol. She gorgeous mama!"

Bryson@Cavapoo said:

"All babies are when they born!! she's beautiful."

jonnettebettis said:

"She’s gorgeous and as she get older she will more beautiful. And you dress her so cute good job mama!"

Lamrsjni said:

"As long as I waited for the after pic she had better been cute she is gorgeous!!!!"

Yasmine Hardy said:

"She is gorgeous. I can’t believe he said that about her!"

