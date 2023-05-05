Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, and a doctor were found to have broken the Modern Slavery Act when they tried to use a young man for his kidney, the UK court confirmed

In a fresh verdict on Friday, May 5th, the Old Bailey has finally given its verdict as it sentenced the embattled former lawmaker to nine years and eight months in prison

Beatrice, Ekweremadu's wife, bagged four years six months jail term while the doctor who assisted them in the plot got a 10 years jail term

United Kingdom (UK) - The Old Bailey on Friday, May 5th, sentenced former Deputy Senate President of Nigeria Ike Ekweremadu to nine years and eight months in prison over an organ trafficking plot, BBC Pidgin reported.

The United Kingdom court also sentenced Ekweremadu's wife, Beatrice, to four years and six months while the doctor who assisted them, their medical 'middleman' Dr Obinna Obeta, bagged 10 years jail term, and the court also suspended his medical license.

Ike Ekweremadu: Court gives fresh verdict

This verdict is coming after the court convicted Ekweremadu, his wife and Obeta in March 2022 over the organ-trafficking plot, noting the couple and the doctor brought one 21-year-old man to the UK from Lagos.

The court convicted Senator Ike Ekweremadu, 60, his wife Beatrice, 56, and Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, saying they conspired to exploit the man for his kidney, in the first of such case under modern slavery laws.

Organ harvesting: Anxiety as Ekweremadu, wife, doctor face sentencing in UK today

Legit.ng previously reported that the Old Bailey, a central criminal court in the United Kingdom (UK), was set to deliver a verdict today in the landmark case involving Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice and Dr Obeta, who were convicted for organ trafficking in March.

This verdict is the first of its kind in the UK criminal court system.

Ekweremadu: IHRC writes UK government, plea for clemency

Earlier, it also reported that the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) appealed to the Government of the United Kingdom for leniency in the sentencing of Ekweremadu, alongside his wife Beatrice and Dr Obinna Obeta.

Ambassador at Large and Head of Diplomatic Mission to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Ambassador (Dr.) Duru Hezekiah said Ekweremadu is a patriotic Nigerian who has served the Nigerian Senate thrice since 2003.

