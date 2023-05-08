A woman was voted off the flight for reportedly antagonising a couple who had earlier been removed for arguing with a flight attendant

As seen in a video, a man in a red shirt called for passengers to vote if they wanted the woman removed

The woman who was voted off was reportedly making reckless comments about the couple during their dispute

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A woman was kicked out of a Frontier Airlines flight after passengers held a vote.

The woman (r) is being escorted out after other passengers voted her off. Photo: Lanaisli.

Source: UGC

The moment was captured in a video and posted on TikTok seen by Mirror.

As seen in the video, a passenger in a red shirt and glasses could be heard asking the packed cabin if they wanted the woman removed from the flight or not.

The passenger asked passengers who wanted the woman out to raise their hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"I'm not even kidding. If you can hear me, raise your hand if you want her removed from the flight. I'm not even kidding, I got 40 hands up,"the passenger asked.

The clip then showed multiple passengers with their hands up before the self-appointed leader of the pack called for a security guard to come over.

The video then showed the woman gathering her things to leave the flight, which had been delayed about an hour on the ground.

The bizarre incident began after a couple, sitting a few rows in front of the woman who was voted off, had a verbal altercation with a flight attendant.

They had reportedly asked to sit closer to the front of the aircraft but were denied, sparking a back-and-forth with staff.

Woman banned from flight for exposing skin

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a lady identified as Catherine Bampton was banned from taking her flight after a pilot noted that she had worn a halter neck top which made her expose too much of her skin.

Bampton disclosed that she was approached by airline staff at Adelaide Airport while waiting to board a flight to the Gold Coast.

The irritated lady said the staff informed her the pilot did not want her to board while showing off too much skin.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke