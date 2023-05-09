A funny video of students from Curro shows them doing a hilarious dance that is popular on TikTok

The friends got together, and each of them went hard as they tried their best to execute the best dance moves

People were thoroughly amused as they picked which of the pupils had the best moves in the TikTok

A video shows school kids from Curro doing the most on TikTok. In the video, the girls were taking part in a dance trend.

Curro students did a TikTok dance trend, and peeps loved it. Image:@kganya.r

Source: UGC

People were in tears as the girls tried to determine who had the best moves. Many were happy to voice their opinions about which girl did the move the best

Curro students compete to have the best TikTok dance move

In a video by @kganya.r, a group of Curro schoolmates took part in a dance challenge. The move involved doing a high kick. Watch the video:

Netizens pick the best dance challenge by Curro girls

People always enjoy a good dance video; these school kids were a hit. Netizens shared their thoughts about who did the best.

nenemog_ commented:

"I swear we’re normal but you make us do these things ."

kiera. commented:

"Kamo ate."

Naledi commented:

"Kamo with the handbag?"

sana commented:

"Your walk in the beginning"

Coy commented:

"Tjo my kick."

Source: Briefly.co.za