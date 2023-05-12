A mum who is a twin is surprised that her little daughter could not tell her apart from her twin sister

Both of them were together in one place when the child was asked to identify her mother, and she failed

The woman and her twin sister look very much alike, and the child gets confused trying to tell them apart

A child whose mother has a twin sister failed to recognise who her mum was because they look alike.

This much was seen in a TikTok video posted by @winipimpimduke. The mother and her twin sister were in one room in the clip.

The child failed to tell her mother apart from her twin sister. Photo credit: TikTok/@winipimpimduke.

While one of the twin sisters was braiding her hair, the other asked the little girl to point out her mum. The child tried and failed.

She pointed at the woman braiding her hair, saying she was her mother. But it turns out the woman was her aunt.

Many who commented on the video said the child could be forgiven because the woman and her twin sister look very much alike.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@foodiethatcancook said:

"The 'are you okay' sounds so personal."

@Donaldy Paul commented:

"You na assistant mommy, no vex."

@user9665305317446 reacted:

"Mummy pass mummy I think she had special care for her."

@user1433916193726 said:

"She has two mummies."

@preshlovable reacted:

"I don hear this girl's side of the story. Wetin you do am no good."

@Lolly said:

"I can tell you she’s doing it deliberately. I used to do it for my dad."

@Esther Blair21 commented:

"When I tell my son show me your mommy he is showing me my mom and when I ask him so who am I he is say you is Esther."

