A young Nigerian man has shared a short video showing the mansion he has been constructing with an underground parlour

The successful man got many people amazed with his success story when he showed his family's old house

Many people who were in his comment section expressed their admiration at his big success

A young Nigerian man, @chimuzy777, has shared a video to show people how his life changed so much from his poor background.

The clip he shared captured his old family house. He said that was where he started from. Seconds into the video, men could be seen bringing out bags of cement.

Many people who saw his video wished they succeeded as he did. Photo source: @chimuzy777

Days ago, @chimuzy777 shared a different clip of the house.

Blocks and cement on site for underground parlour

A tipper came with sand for bricklayers to mould blocks. More photos in the clip showed how the building progressed.

The man also built an underground parlour in the house, reinforced with irons to enhance durability. Many TikTokers were inspired by the progress he had made in life.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

chinenyeiwuobi said:

"More grace and many more congratulations, God bless your hustle bro."

J said:

"I tap from your blessings in Jesus name Amen."

Big_jazzy1 said:

"Please am into Alluiminum windows will be glad to work for you."

user5877498171303 said:

"Wonderful keep your head high bro."

PrNailzStudio joked:

"Nor be this house them take Dey act nollywood."

onyinyechigift886 said:

"Congrat bro. I tap from ur blessing."

ceciliachidokwe said:

"I tap to your grace in my home IJN."

dehrah331 said:

"Thank you Lord. Congratulations. I claim it in Jesus name Amen."

enyinnayapeculiar4 said:

"A very big congratulations to you nwanne God bless you more."

