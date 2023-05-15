A newborn baby boy who has an old face has gone viral after a video of him was posted on TikTok

9.8 million people have viewed the video of a newborn baby who is said to have come out with a mature face.

Some people who saw the child's video and how mature he looked argued that a TikTok filter was used to change his face.

The baby has gone viral as his video got 9.8 million views. Photo credit: TikTok/@nguyeonsp7h.

In the video, it appears the baby was taken to the hospital for a check-up, and he was given an injection.

Video of a baby boy receiving an injection goes viral

When the medical official injected the baby in his right arm, he cried briefly and stopped. When he started crying, his face looked more mature, and people on TikTok noticed it.

A caption on the video said the child has an 'older' face, but people doubt that his mature look is natural. Some said a filter was used to achieve the look. The video was posted by @nguyeonsp7h.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a baby who has a mature face

@user1336568011141 said:

"The baby resembles our president, Museveni of Uganda."

@indebted commented:

"Good God help him Amen."

@dycetnp54d2p said:

"Poor old man."

@uckyou commented:

"Bro looks older than me."

@sprinkles said:

"Someone's grandpa is back."

@AbandahofAllah reacted:

"If you are ten years old, you will become an old man."

@Silvana Caria759silvi.62 insists:

"Come on, it's a filter. It can't be."

@Edward timberlane said:

"Is this an app?"

@ettysumiati commented:

"Baby face like an adult."

@Elvia Judith Hernand said:

"It is not seen that it is a filter."

