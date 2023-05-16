Global site navigation

“God Bless You”: Lady Shares Transformation Look of Boy With Rough Clothes Her Family Adopted
by  Nathaniel Crabbe Audrey Gyamfi
  • The life of a boy who a family adopted totally changed as they bought him new clothes and enrolled him in school
  • The boy's rough and dirty looks were seen transformed in a video shared by a member of his new and lovely family
  • Seconds into the clip, the kid was all smiles, and his hair looked well-tendered compared to how he was

A young Nigerian lady shared the video of a boy her family adopted. Her clip captured the moment she picked up the boy. His shirt buttons were loose, and he had a sac for a bag.

Before the boy settled in, the young lady (@april_tybello) took him out to get clothes and provisions for his school. Other parts of the video showed his new schoolmates.

Adoption goals/boy's life transformed.
People prayed for the family who adopted the kid. Photo source: @april_tybello
Boy's life transformed after adoption

The boy transformed from how rough he looked on his first day of adoption to a lively young boy who became a big part of her family.

Many people who watched the lady's video praised her family for giving the boy a better opportunity in life.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Zayne diamond said:

"This boy go stubborn o."

Chima Prince said:

"Me I still dey available if una wan adopt next time Abeg."

Zainab Olorode said:

"The boy be like portable son..wahala wahala."

_EDU_ said:

"Hello…do u adopt grownups?"

user9181390423378april bell said:

"God bless you and your family."

Voltage wire said:

"Abeg make who na come adopt me i ho be a good brother to you."

AKUA ASAMOAH said:

"May God answer your secret prayers dear."

Contento boss King said:

aud

user9191871616170 said:

"May God bless you and your family."

D.I.A.L.U.$ said:

"Omo I day find who go do this things for me ooo If u day find another one I day her."

user109122880323 said:

"God bless you so much and your family."

BoosterB said:

"Una don go adopt portable oh wow..Celebrity in the family."

