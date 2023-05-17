A video on TikTok went viral as a husband and wife took a photo together to remember their special day

The love bird tied the knot, and the man was so overjoyed that he chose an unconventional position for their wedding day pics

Online users were in stitches, and many commented with theories on why the man chose the unexpected pose

A man and his wife were all the rave on TikTok. The man stole the show as he chose to present himself in the weirdest way.

The video got 300 000 likes from people who love the man's creativity. The wedding video had many thoroughly entertained.

Man has legs in the air for wedding photoshoot

@4.chan4 posted a viral video of a guy and his wife on their wedding day. The groom did a headstand next to his gorgeous bride in the video. Watch the video:

TikTok users stan man's creative post

Peeps love seeing other's wedding days. The video had many laughs and inspired some to make hilarious puns.

Redblackgirl commented:

"The way she is just standing like “don’t mind him he does that all the time” love is fun."

Miss Karen commented:

"If she did a funny pose as well, this photo would’ve been iconic "

Ryan commented:

“'That’s my man and ima stick beside him'”

peshy commented:

I"f it ain't like this!"

Yrma Venus commented:

"Head over heels in love."

