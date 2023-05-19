A Nigerian mother confused her children when she wore a different kind of makeup to their school to pick them up

When the children saw her, they could not believe how their mother looked, and they even said she was like a masquerade

The woman told them she was going to attend their next PTA meeting the same way for saying her makeup was ugly

A woman decided to play a funny game with her children by wearing haphazard makeup to their school.

The woman posted a video on TikTok showing how her children reacted to the makeup, which changed her facial appearance.

Her makeup was not done correctly, as she dabbed different colours and shades in several spots.

Video goes viral as mother confuses her children with makeup

She did not bother to smoothen the foundation and powder as she just left everything looking like normal paint on a street wall.

When she appeared before her children at the close of school, they were all surprised at how their mother looked.

All of them were confused, and they wanted to know what was going on. One of them said the woman looked like a masquerade.

But their mother was unrelenting as she jokingly vowed to wear the same makeup to their PTA meeting.

The funny video has generated a lot of reactions from TikTok users. Many of them appreciated the beauty of the woman's children. The video was posted by @agsbraidsattachment1.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of mother with bizarre makeup

@FITSBYABI said:

"I love them sha."

@Ameerahturh reacted:

"Beautiful phenomenal daughters."

@rose258 said:

"Please ma are they all your kids? They are so beautiful."

@user2644723536958 said:

"Children can not hide their feeling."

@Natural ice said:

"They have respect o."

@thebigbellygirl said:

"You will embarrass us as a children."

